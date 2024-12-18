Two Yorkshire based businesses come together under one Ripon high street roof

Alistair W Baldwin, one of the Britain’s leading garden designers, has announced a relocation to new premises in the centre of Ripon.

The move to No 11 Fishergate in the heart of the city marks a new chapter for the designer and educator, bringing his world-class garden design school and landscape architecture studio under one roof.

The new headquarters will offer expanded facilities and enhanced learning experience for aspiring garden designers. The premises will also become home to the Alistair W Baldwin Studio, the company behind some of the most elegant and inspiring gardens in the north, including Raby Castle, Wynyard Hall and the stunning boutique hotel Grantley Hall. The design studio which was previously situated on the outskirts of the city at Newby Hall and the Yorkshire School of Garden Design, which was located at Yorkshire’s stunning Harewood House will now be located at a 1500 sq ft, two-story building set to open early next year.

The Victorian Grade II listed building has hosted many businesses in the city throughout the years. In the 1970s it was the Leeds Permanent Building Society and later in 2012 it became the Scope charity shop which closed its doors in 2020. Sterne Properties Limited became owners in October 2023 and within a month it was spotted by Alistair Baldwin. Alistair and the directors at Sterne Properties Limited have been working on a full programme of repairs and renovation to bring the building back to its original glory. The exterior of the building has been colour drenched in a stunning ‘invisible green’ which frames its expansive period windows. It features a spacious, state-of-the-art design studio with LED screens on the ground floor to welcome people interested in garden design services. The second floor will be dedicated to learning areas that also serve as an event space for collaborative industry events. Both levels feature new wooden flooring, a luxurious forest green kitchen from Yorkshire’s Moore’s Furniture Group and open chocolate brown shelving.

Alistair W Baldwin

Students, tutors, studio staff and clients will now be able to benefit from its prime location with the added convenience of being able to shop, dine and enjoy Ripon’s Georgian architecture, charming market square and local gardens. The move is a significant step forward for Alistair Baldwin, who has built a reputation for providing cutting-edge education in landscape architecture, garden expertise, and horticultural design. Having spent 12 years teaching landscape and garden design at Leeds Beckett University, as well as running his practice – Alistair has a wealth of experience in nurturing the next generation of garden design talent.

Alistair said: “We are delighted to welcome our students and local community to this exciting new chapter in our history. The move to Ripon reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible education in garden design. The city centre has always been on our wish list as it allows our staff to work collaboratively, an important aspect of our creative process. It also provides a great base for our students so they can enjoy all the city has to offer while they complete their course.

“Our investment in new, physical headquarters for elements of the business is part of our broader mission to shape the future of the industry by educating the next generation of garden designers who can lead with both creativity and meaningful, tailored design.”

Robert Stearne, director at Sterne Properties Limited, added: “Our partnership with Alistair W Baldwin brings new life to this historic building, which has been revitalised after years of disrepair. The building has been transformed to provide a perfect setting. “As a local developer, we are proud to contribute to the ongoing regeneration of Ripon, alongside recent openings such as Claro Lounge, Caffè Nero, and Bud Floral Designs. With Ripon’s growing reputation and a buzz of excitement in the city, we’re confident that Alistair W Baldwin’s presence will further enhance the high street and attract more visitors from across the UK to our beautiful city.”

The all new AWB studio and Yorkshire School of Garden Design

The Yorkshire School of Garden Design was established in 2022 and has become a cornerstone of garden design education in the UK. Offering a range of professional qualifications, short courses, and online training.

Through a blend of theory, practical experience, and innovative design thinking, the school helps nurture those who have a new found interest in gardening and landscape design or those who would like to further their passion, preparing students for a successful career in the sector. The school’s tutors are made up of highly experienced professionals from a variety of design and horticultural backgrounds, ensuring students receive the most up-to-date, relevant education in the field. Graduates go on to work in a range of roles, from private garden design to large-scale landscape projects, as well as consultancy, teaching, and project management.