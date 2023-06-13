Two Harrogate district takeaways awarded new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency
Sandwiches Unlimited, located on Manse Lane in Knaresborough, was handed a five-out-of-five rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 7 June.
Pizza World, on Oak Beck Way in Harrogate, was given a four-out-of-five rating on 28 March.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 534 takeaways with ratings, 350 (66 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene that is found upon inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/