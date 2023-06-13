News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Two Harrogate district takeaways awarded new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

Two takeaways in the Harrogate district have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

Sandwiches Unlimited, located on Manse Lane in Knaresborough, was handed a five-out-of-five rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 7 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pizza World, on Oak Beck Way in Harrogate, was given a four-out-of-five rating on 28 March.

Two Harrogate district takeaways have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards AgencyTwo Harrogate district takeaways have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
Two Harrogate district takeaways have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
Most Popular

Child airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after collision with car outside primary school in Ripon

It means that of North Yorkshire's 534 takeaways with ratings, 350 (66 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene that is found upon inspection.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

IN PICTURES: Here are 20 fantastic snaps of visitors enjoying Tractor Fest 2023 at Newby Hall in Ripon – including flyover from iconic Spitfire plane

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyHarrogateKnaresboroughRiponNorth Yorkshire