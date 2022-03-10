Top Harrogate companies ban Russian exports in act of solidarity with Ukraine
Harrogate’s major companies are standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine by banning all sales of their products in Russia.
Two of the town’s biggest exporters - Taylors tea and Harrogate Spring Water - this week said they were suspending exports in light of the growing humanitarian crisis since President Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
The owners of leading tea brand Yorkshire Tea confirmed they had suspended trade in Russia, adding: “Like everyone, we’ve been deeply shocked and saddened by the invasion and our thoughts are with all those impacted.”
A spokesperson for Harrogate Spring Water said: “Harrogate Spring Water has made the decision to stop all exports to Russia with immediate effect.”
The stand taken by two of the town’s most famous bands is echoed in the remarkable response of local people in Harrogate to the unfolding tragedy.
Touched by the plight of more than two million refugees fleeing the conflict, a growing number of residents and businesses in Harrogate have been donating supplies or fundraising for Ukraine.