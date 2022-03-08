Harrogate MP condemns Government's support for Ukraine refugees as 'not good enough'

Andrew Jones MP, who last week questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnston's support for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said at the moment it was still "not good enough".

In addition, after the Homes Office reported that, up to the start of today, the UK had granted visas to only 300 Ukrainian refugees under its new scheme, Mr Jones said he hoped to see schemes on family visas and community support for refugees without UK connections "ramped up significantly."

Mr Jones praised the Government's overall reaction to Russian aggression in Ukraine but said it was letting itself down on refugees.

Andrew Jones MP said: “The UK has done well in terms of supplying military and political support to Ukraine and I know this is appreciated.

"But I do not think our response to the growing refugee crisis is good enough yet.

"The UK has stiffened the resolve of countries around the world in applying sanctions against both individuals and companies at scale and pace.

"We have changed legislation here, bringing in new laws to speed sanctions and expose who owns what.

"The largest set of sanctions we have ever made is now in place.

"There has been significant support given to neighbouring countries to cope with the immediate influx of refugees.

“In the early stages of the crisis that was the priority as that was where the most pressing issue was.

"That situation is changing rapidly and our policy response needs to change rapidly, too.

“So far that has not happened in a way that is as active and urgent as it should have been.

"The Home Secretary has told MPs that the response (on refugees) is being radically stepped up but, while I acknowledge that it is improving, it is way off the required pace.

“Change and improvement this week is, therefore, critical.

"The Government understands that and I look forward to seeing the promised schemes on family visas and community support for refugees without UK connections ramped up significantly.”

The BBC reports The UN as saying that more than two million people have now fled the war in Ukraine - most of them to Poland.

But about 600 refugees looking to cross The Channel to Britain are stuck in Calais, with many saying they were turned away for lack of paperwork.

Calais' sub-prefect Véronique Deprez-Boudier was reported as saying that 286 Ukrainian refugees had been turned away by UK authorities so far.

The Home Office also says staff have been "surged" at British appointment centres across Europe - including in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

But MPs in Parliament today described reports of chaotic scenes at some of the visa centres on the Continent.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Home Office minister Kevin Foster told MPs that a new visa processing centre would be established in the northern French city of Lille and that officials were looking at setting up transport from Calais to the new offices.