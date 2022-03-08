Harrogate youngsters lead march to fundraise for Ukraine refugees

Participants in the Ukraine march gather at the War Memorial in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Meeting at the war memorial in the town centre, the event aimed to raise awareness and support Ukraine with all proceeds going to the Ukranian Red Cross.

Speaking to the assembled crowd of approximately 40 people of all ages and political beliefs on Saturday, student Zara Cornwell-Menzies said she was grateful for the turnout and joked that "I didn't think anyone would turn up."

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young organisers of the Ukraine march on Saturday in front of Harrogate's war memorial. (Picture Gered Binks)

Turning serious, she said: "We can't do everything. We can't stop what's happening but we can do our bit.

"It's not political it's humanitarian."

As the march got ready to set off below menacingly dark clouds, organisers were keen to stress this was about the "thousands of women and children in occupied cities, elderly people in villages without heating and new-born babies in cellars who have never seen the sun."