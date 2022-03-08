Harrogate youngsters lead march to fundraise for Ukraine refugees
Youngsters from Harrogate Ladies College have led a march in Harrogate to fundraise for Ukraine.
Meeting at the war memorial in the town centre, the event aimed to raise awareness and support Ukraine with all proceeds going to the Ukranian Red Cross.
Speaking to the assembled crowd of approximately 40 people of all ages and political beliefs on Saturday, student Zara Cornwell-Menzies said she was grateful for the turnout and joked that "I didn't think anyone would turn up."
Turning serious, she said: "We can't do everything. We can't stop what's happening but we can do our bit.
"It's not political it's humanitarian."
As the march got ready to set off below menacingly dark clouds, organisers were keen to stress this was about the "thousands of women and children in occupied cities, elderly people in villages without heating and new-born babies in cellars who have never seen the sun."
As the march started its peaceful movement forward, the rain started to fall from above but the sky in the distance was pure blue.