Time is running out to get your nominations in for this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards
With St Patricks Day and Mothering Sunday coming up, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards have agreed that it’s the perfect opportunity to get behind your Harrogate hospitality stars with a vote in the awards.
The awards, now in their fifteenth year, continue to capture the hearts of business visitors and tourists, as well as local residents.
There are twelve categories to choose from and this year and as always, your favourite needs your vote.
David Ritson and Simon Cotton, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, met for a pint of the black stuff to celebrate St Patricks Day and then showed their appreciation towards Mothers with the ‘Queen of Mums’ Sally Haslewood, Founder and Managing Director of Mumbler.
On the awards, Sally said: “I think the awards are amazing as my members based in town often use the wonderful bars, restaurants and coffee shops to meet and socialise as the venues are varied and teams are so welcoming.
"The industry deserves to be promoted and recognised for their contribution to our lives because the people work so hard.
"Our members love the Harrogate district and I would like to think our network helps keep them busy.”
The twelve award categories in this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards are:
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print
Harrogate Ambassador – Sponsored by Your Harrogate
Newcomer of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate College
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas and Gift Fair
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
Online nominations are now open at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk and the closing date for entries is March 31.
All category winners will be announced at an awards dinner at the spectacular Royal Hall on June 12.
Tickets for the dinner will go on sale when the shortlist is announced in early April.