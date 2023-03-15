Time is running out to get your nominations in for this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

The awards, now in their fifteenth year, continue to capture the hearts of business visitors and tourists, as well as local residents.

There are twelve categories to choose from and this year and as always, your favourite needs your vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Ritson and Simon Cotton, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, met for a pint of the black stuff to celebrate St Patricks Day and then showed their appreciation towards Mothers with the ‘Queen of Mums’ Sally Haslewood, Founder and Managing Director of Mumbler.

David Ritson and Simon Cotton, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards with Sally Haslewood, Founder and Managing Director of Mumbler

On the awards, Sally said: “I think the awards are amazing as my members based in town often use the wonderful bars, restaurants and coffee shops to meet and socialise as the venues are varied and teams are so welcoming.

"The industry deserves to be promoted and recognised for their contribution to our lives because the people work so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our members love the Harrogate district and I would like to think our network helps keep them busy.”

The twelve award categories in this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards are:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print

Harrogate Ambassador – Sponsored by Your Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcomer of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate College

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas and Gift Fair

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Online nominations are now open at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk and the closing date for entries is March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All category winners will be announced at an awards dinner at the spectacular Royal Hall on June 12.