News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
54 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
1 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
1 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
6 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
6 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
We take a look at 12 of the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at 12 of the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at 12 of the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

MOTHER'S DAY: These are 12 of the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places to go for Afternoon Tea in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:32 GMT

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday (March 19) so why not treat your mum to an afternoon full of sandwiches, cakes and tea.

In no particular order, here are the best places to go for Afternoon Tea, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN

1. The Harrogate Tea Rooms

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB

2. Mama Doreen's Emporium, Harrogate

Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

3. Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate

Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at Ripon, HG4 3ET

4. Grantley Hall, Ripon

Located at Ripon, HG4 3ET Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Harrogate