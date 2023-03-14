These are the six people most wanted by police in North Yorkshire right now

There are currently six people who are wanted by North Yorkshire Police in relation to a number of crimes.

If you recognise anyone in the images, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

There are currently six people wanted by North Yorkshire Police in relation to a number of crimes

These are the people who are most wanted by North Yorkshire Police...

Robbie Nelson

Robbie Nelson, 24, of Woodfield View in Harrogate, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order from last July in relation to animal cruelty involving his dog.

He was due to attend Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 3 March 2023, but he failed to appear resulting in a warrant for his arrest.

Robbie Nelson

Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre.

John Trevor Dodds

John Trevor Dodds, 70, formerly from Seamer near Stokesley, was previously jailed for conspiracy to defraud.

John Trevor Dodds

In January 2022 he was recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

However, despite extensive enquiries since then, he has not been located and officers believe he may have travelled abroad to Cyprus.

Thomas Graham Fallon

Thomas Graham Fallon

Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.

Despite extensive police enquiries, Mr Fallon remains wanted.

He has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Henry Brazil

Henry Brazil, 40, is wanted in connection with a violent incident on Church Lane in Wheldrake at around 7pm on Sunday, March 27 2022.

Henry Brazil

A house was damaged in the incident and threats were made.

It is believed that Brazil was driving a blue VW Golf car with the registration number LD57 UKW.

As well as in York, he has connections in Selby, South Yorkshire, Manchester, along the Lancashire coast, Birmingham and the West Midlands area and Gloucestershire.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes, and he usually has a trimmed beard.

James William Connors

James William Connors, 29, is wanted after being recalled to prison after breaching his curfew.

North Yorkshire Police believe that he may be in West Yorkshire, possibly Morley and he also has links to Malton.

Andon Llalla

Andon Llalla, 40, from Harrogate, is wanted on recall to prison.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and police believe that he may be in Harrogate.

He also has links to West Yorkshire, specifically Brighouse and Halifax.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied to us by North Yorkshire Police.

James William Connors