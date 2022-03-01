The Harrogate Pop Up continues to champion local businesses with a range of pop ups planned this Spring

As pop up shops continue to surge in popularity, the 2022 calendar is quickly filling up.

Freddies Flowers will be the first business to host the pop up shop, opening from the February 28 till March 6.

For one week visitors will be able to learn more information about their amazing floral subscription service and the team will be handing out free flowers.

Over the next few months the Harrogate Pop Up Shop will be reopening its doors and welcome a range of small businesses to the local high street

Forme Prints will take over the space from March 14 till March 20.

Nathan, the owner of the small business, will be offering a range of printed t-shirts, jumpers and bags, all of which are designed and screen printed by himself.

For one week from March 21 to March 27, you will be able to find Tag Queen Cosmetics and House of Zana in the space.

If you are a fashion and beauty lover then this is a pop up you do not want to miss with a range of make-up and ladies clothing available for purchase.

Returning host Martha and Bea will be back in the pop up shop from the March 28 till April 3.

Jane, the owner of Martha and Bea, has quickly become a familiar face to those visiting the pop up.

During her last pop up shop, Jane said: “I had a wonderful week and had some really lovely feedback from customers”.

Jane will be in the space for one week selling her range of handmade ladies clothing and accessories.

The Dogs Bakery will be an exciting pop up to visit for those with a furry friend.

For two weeks customers will be able to find a range of dog treats in store.

Finally, Patricia Eve LTD have decided to take a chance on hosting their first pop up shop in The Victoria Centre and will be open for two weeks from the April 18 till May 1.

A range of ladies clothing and accessories will be available for purchase.

Kiera McLaughlin, who is involved with organising the pop up shop, spoke about the joy in seeing so many local businesses return to the space:

She said: “It is great to see so many local businesses take a chance on our pop up and see success so great, they want to return.

"Our Spring calendar has been immensely popular and we cannot wait to see these businesses open the doors once again.

"We hope to welcome even more new faces throughout 2022.”

The Harrogate Pop Up will soon be opening the calendar for Summer reservations.

To find out more about the Harrogate Pop Up Shop, head on over to the Instagram page @harrogatepopup to see all the latest news, updates and small businesses who are getting involved.