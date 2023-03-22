News you can trust since 1836
Specialist health and nutritional supplement retailer Go Herbs opens its doors in Harrogate town centre

A specialist health and nutritional supplement retailer has opened the doors of its first UK store in Harrogate town centre.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT- 2 min read

Go Herbs, which was started by the experienced team of scientists behind leading Yorkshire-based nutritional supplement brands Power Body Nutrition and Olivit, was launched online in January 2022 to provide high quality nutritional products alongside expert advice for customers interested in supplementation and nutrition.

Offering a wide range of vitamins, natural health products and sports supplements, Go Herbs’ vision for its retail location is to create a welcoming, positive and educational experience for customers to learn how they can improve their health, wellbeing and sports performance.

Based on Station Parade in Harrogate, Go Herbs will offer products which can help with a variety of issues such digestion problems, joint, bone and muscle pain, difficulties with memory and the nervous system, menopause, sleep struggles and more.

Abbie Green (Retail Assistant), Emilija Krukoniene (Store Manager) and Tatiana Hess (Project Manager) at Go Herbs in Harrogate
Stocking a wide range of leading brands including Doctor's Best, Jarrow Formulas, Now Foods, Swanson, Nordic Naturals, and Osavi, the expert team will be able to advise on the most suitable products and tailor recommendations for each customer’s needs.

Emilija Krukoniene and Abbie Green will bring their passion for the health, nutrition and supplement industry to Go Herbs, where customers can drop in for chat, try available samples of a wide range of products and create a unique and informative store for the local community.

The store is also planning a series of events throughout the year such as Q&A sessions, collaborating with local groups and organisations, providing expert advice and support alongside high-quality products, and welcoming space for Harrogate residents.

Emilija Krukoniene (Store Manager) at Go Herbs which has opened its doors in Harrogate town centre
Store Manager Emilija Krukoniene said: “We are really excited to see our vision coming to fruition as we open our first store in Harrogate and welcome customers.

"Whilst most of us can get all the vitamins and minerals we need by eating a healthy, balanced diet, sometimes we need a little extra help and so we are looking forward to getting to know the local community.

"Health and nutrition is my passion and it has always been a dream for me to be able to help people look and feel their best by helping them find the best products to support them whatever their goals, with a welcoming in-store experience.”

For more information about Go Herbs, visit https://www.goherbs.com/

