Cheers to 100 years for Harrogate care home resident

Kathleen Pickles marked her milestone birthday surrounded by her friends and carers where the staff organised a luxurious afternoon tea and gifted her with a mountain of cards, presents and a birthday cake.

She received over one hundred birthday cards from the local community, after Southlands spread the news that Kathleen was turning 100.

Kathleen moved into the care home in January 2021 and has made many friends during her year as a resident and has continued to pursue as many hobbies as possible.

Kathleen Pickles, a care home resident from Southlands Bupa Care Home in Harrogate, celebrated her 100th birthday last week and even had a restaurant named in her honour

She also enjoys a gin and tonic and as carers at the home know how much she enjoys her gin, they decided to reach out to Aber Falls Distillery who make a range of flavoured gins and liqueurs.

The company were thrilled to help make Kathleen’s 100th birthday even more special and gifted her a bottle of their Welsh Dry Gin.

When asked about her love for the liquor, Kathleen said: “I really enjoy a gin and tonic with ice and lemon and I was delighted with my gift from Aber Falls Distillery, along with all the other lovely gifts that I have received.

“They will definitely help keep the celebrations going for a while.”

Helene Ballinger, Resident Experience Manager at Southlands, said: “We were thrilled to be helping Kathleen celebrate her 100th birthday at Southlands Care Home.

“It’s an incredible achievement to reach 100 years, she has so many stories to tell and is an inspiration to us all.

The HRH Group’s Pickled Sprout in Harrogate also underwent a radical name change as the restaurant was known as ‘The Miss Pickles Sprout’ to celebrate her milestone age.

The restaurant provided a special menu, inviting everyone who dines at the newly named restaurant to raise a glass to Miss Pickles.