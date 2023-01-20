Picture Special: 22 wonderful archive images from schools across the Harrogate district

We took a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school children from across the district over the years.
1. RETRO
Highfield Prep School - winners of the group speaking class age 12 and under at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music Speech and Drama in 2009
Photo: Adrian Murray
2. RETRO
Children from Pannal Primary School at the LTA Play Tennis open day at Harlow Tennis Club in 2006
Photo: Graham Schofield
3. RETRO
Holly Taylor, Claire Boden, Giorina Medori, Natalie Smith, Roxanne Hunter and Becki Walker at the Harrogate High School Year 13 Prom in 2009
Photo: Adrian Murray
4. RETRO
Brackenfield School at the Harrogate District Schools Swimming Final in 2010
Photo: Adrian Murray