Lucy Reidford, Sarah Start, Amilia Green Bank, Leila Trifunoric and Naomi Lyons - Rossett School's five-a-side girls football team that won the North Yorkshire Schools County Cup in 2006

Picture Special: 22 wonderful archive images from schools across the Harrogate district

We took a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school children from across the district over the years.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago

Do you recognise anyone?

Send in your old pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

1. RETRO

Highfield Prep School - winners of the group speaking class age 12 and under at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music Speech and Drama in 2009

Photo: Adrian Murray

2. RETRO

Children from Pannal Primary School at the LTA Play Tennis open day at Harlow Tennis Club in 2006

Photo: Graham Schofield

3. RETRO

Holly Taylor, Claire Boden, Giorina Medori, Natalie Smith, Roxanne Hunter and Becki Walker at the Harrogate High School Year 13 Prom in 2009

Photo: Adrian Murray

4. RETRO

Brackenfield School at the Harrogate District Schools Swimming Final in 2010

Photo: Adrian Murray

Harrogate