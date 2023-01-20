News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harrogate Advertiser readers capture stunning icy phenomena caused by recent winter blast

Friends of the Harrogate Advertiser have been sending in their stunning pictures of the wintry weather across the district this week.

By Lucy Chappell
33 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Harrogate district has seen temperatures plummet this week, making it the perfect opportunity to get some brilliant weather photos.

Pictures sent in by our regular contributors shows water that has been splashed by passing cars onto the hedges which has then turned to ice on Yew Tree Lane towards Burn Bridge.

Hide Ad

Harrogate has yet to see any snow in 2023, having experienced three major falls of the white stuff in the early part of 2022.

Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate - picture sent in by Harrogate Advertiser reader Elaine Phipps
Most Popular

There are currently no weather warnings in place across the Harrogate district for the coming days.

Here is the weather forecast for today (January 20) and the weekend…

Hide Ad

TODAY

Sunny and a gentle breeze

Hide Ad
Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate - picture sent in by Harrogate Advertiser reader Andrew Aldred

Temperature as high as 5°

Hide Ad

Temperature as low as -4°

SATURDAY

Hide Ad

Sunny and a gentle breeze

Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate - picture sent in by Harrogate Advertiser reader Darren Philp
Hide Ad

Temperature as high as 4°

Temperature as low as -2°

Hide Ad

SUNDAY

Light cloud and a gentle breeze

Hide Ad

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as 0°

Hide Ad

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Send in your weather pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

Harrogate