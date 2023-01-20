Harrogate Advertiser readers capture stunning icy phenomena caused by recent winter blast
Friends of the Harrogate Advertiser have been sending in their stunning pictures of the wintry weather across the district this week.
The Harrogate district has seen temperatures plummet this week, making it the perfect opportunity to get some brilliant weather photos.
Pictures sent in by our regular contributors shows water that has been splashed by passing cars onto the hedges which has then turned to ice on Yew Tree Lane towards Burn Bridge.
Harrogate has yet to see any snow in 2023, having experienced three major falls of the white stuff in the early part of 2022.
There are currently no weather warnings in place across the Harrogate district for the coming days.
Here is the weather forecast for today (January 20) and the weekend…
TODAY
Sunny and a gentle breeze
Temperature as high as 5°
Temperature as low as -4°
SATURDAY
Sunny and a gentle breeze
Temperature as high as 4°
Temperature as low as -2°
SUNDAY
Light cloud and a gentle breeze
Temperature as high as 3°
Temperature as low as 0°
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
Send in your weather pictures by emailing them to [email protected]