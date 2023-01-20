Harrogate Advertiser readers capture stunning icy phenomena caused by recent winter blast

The Harrogate district has seen temperatures plummet this week, making it the perfect opportunity to get some brilliant weather photos.

Pictures sent in by our regular contributors shows water that has been splashed by passing cars onto the hedges which has then turned to ice on Yew Tree Lane towards Burn Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate has yet to see any snow in 2023, having experienced three major falls of the white stuff in the early part of 2022.

Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate - picture sent in by Harrogate Advertiser reader Elaine Phipps

There are currently no weather warnings in place across the Harrogate district for the coming days.

Here is the weather forecast for today (January 20) and the weekend…

Advertisement Hide Ad

TODAY

Sunny and a gentle breeze

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate - picture sent in by Harrogate Advertiser reader Andrew Aldred

Temperature as high as 5°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature as low as -4°

SATURDAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunny and a gentle breeze

Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate - picture sent in by Harrogate Advertiser reader Darren Philp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature as high as 4°

Temperature as low as -2°

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDAY

Light cloud and a gentle breeze

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as 0°

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/