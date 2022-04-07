REVEALED: Shortlist announced for Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022
Organisers have announced the shortlist for twelve of the categories in the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards which will be presented at a spectacular gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall on June 6.
Category sponsors deliberated long and hard over some very tough decisions because of the excellent quality of the nominations - with over 1,000 received in total again this year.
In their fourteenth year, the awards are organised by hoteliers David Ritson and Simon Cotton and hosted by them on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town.
Mr Ritson said: “Further to the success of previous years, we’re back by popular demand.
“Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town.
“As the quality of the votes improve we have been keen to go and see these ‘stars’ in action and it is great to see their faces when they realise their hard work has been appreciated.
“Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”
Mr Cotton added: “The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and it took a lot of deliberating to decide who would make the shortlist.
“There were a lot of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the short list will try again next year.
“To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted, several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs.
“There is no doubt that the awards night on Monday, June 6 will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.”
If you would like to come and support those shortlisted, tickets are available by email at [email protected] at £69 per person.
Demand for tickets is already very high and usually sell out within two weeks of the shortlist being announced, so book early to avoid disappointment.
Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022 Shortlist
Waiter/Waitress of the Year: (Sponsor: Harrogate Spring Water)
Adam Mulzynski - Bettys
Hannah Nash - Mama Doreens
Happiness Brown - Majestic Hotel
Lisa Hague - Kings Catering
Bar person of the Year: (Sponsor: Matthew Clark)
Kallum Atkinson - Fat Badger
Jordan Sweeney - Rudding Park
Ellie Farrer - Devonshire Tap
Donald Lewis - General Tarleton
Chef of the Year: (Sponsor: Sykes House Farm)
Adam Smith - Stuzzi
Sam Pullan - The Bear at Carriages
Jack Cowling - Farmhouse
Brad Nichols - William & Vics
Callum Bower - Rudding Park
Hotel & Spa Team of the Year: (Sponsor: Platinum)
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
St George Hotel
Mama Doreens
Farmhouse
Newcomer of the Year: (Sponsor: Harrogate College)
63rd & 1st Street
Hopkins @ Horticap
Emma Boyd - Portofino
Becky Andrews - Pavilions of Harrogate
Unsung Hero: (Sponsor: BidFood)
Neo Parker - West Park Hotel
Louiza Noland - Banyan
Mark Waller - Goldsborough Hall
Lisa Bowerman - Stump Cross Caverns
Best Achievement of the Year: (Sponsor: Harrogate Bid)
Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival
Bistro on the Park - Harrogate College
Hopkins @ Horticap
Pickled Sprout - Ales in the Dales
Outstanding Customer Service: (Sponsor: Slingsby)
Mykonos Bar & Grill
Domenico Ponziani - Sasso
Orchid Restaurant
LMDC Espresso Bar
Restaurant of the Year: (Sponsor: World of James Herriot)
Konak Meze
La Feria
Stuzzi
Tannin Level
Drum & Monkey
Bar of the Year: (Sponsor: Timothy Taylor’s)
Tap on Tower Street
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Old Bell Tavern
Three’s A Crowd
Receptionist of the Year: (Sponsor: Bookers Wholesale)
Claire Rawling - Pavilions of Harrogate
Chelsea Gavigan - Crowne Plaza Harrogate
Rony Roy - Doubletree by Hilton
Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa
Sam Ramsden - Rudding Park Hotel & Spa
Housekeeper of the Year: (Sponsor: Beaucare)
Nicola Young - Cedar Court Hotel
Jennie Basmayor - St George Hotel
Elaine Long - Old Swan Hotel
Samantha Williams - White Hart Hotel
Harrogate Ambassador: (Sponsor Harrogate Christmas Market)
The winner of this special Award is to be announced on the night of the gala celebration at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 6.
