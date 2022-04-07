REVEALED: Shortlist announced for Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022

Category sponsors deliberated long and hard over some very tough decisions because of the excellent quality of the nominations - with over 1,000 received in total again this year.

In their fourteenth year, the awards are organised by hoteliers David Ritson and Simon Cotton and hosted by them on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town.

Mr Ritson said: “Further to the success of previous years, we’re back by popular demand.

Organisers David Ritson and Simon Cotton have announced the shortlist for the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

“Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town.

“As the quality of the votes improve we have been keen to go and see these ‘stars’ in action and it is great to see their faces when they realise their hard work has been appreciated.

“Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”

The winners of this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards will be announced at a gala dinner held at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 6

Mr Cotton added: “The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and it took a lot of deliberating to decide who would make the shortlist.

“There were a lot of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the short list will try again next year.

“To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted, several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs.

“There is no doubt that the awards night on Monday, June 6 will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.”

Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022 Shortlist

Waiter/Waitress of the Year: (Sponsor: Harrogate Spring Water)

Adam Mulzynski - Bettys

Hannah Nash - Mama Doreens

Happiness Brown - Majestic Hotel

Lisa Hague - Kings Catering

Bar person of the Year: (Sponsor: Matthew Clark)

Kallum Atkinson - Fat Badger

Jordan Sweeney - Rudding Park

Ellie Farrer - Devonshire Tap

Donald Lewis - General Tarleton

Chef of the Year: (Sponsor: Sykes House Farm)

Adam Smith - Stuzzi

Sam Pullan - The Bear at Carriages

Jack Cowling - Farmhouse

Brad Nichols - William & Vics

Callum Bower - Rudding Park

Hotel & Spa Team of the Year: (Sponsor: Platinum)

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

St George Hotel

Mama Doreens

Farmhouse

Newcomer of the Year: (Sponsor: Harrogate College)

63rd & 1st Street

Hopkins @ Horticap

Emma Boyd - Portofino

Becky Andrews - Pavilions of Harrogate

Unsung Hero: (Sponsor: BidFood)

Neo Parker - West Park Hotel

Louiza Noland - Banyan

Mark Waller - Goldsborough Hall

Lisa Bowerman - Stump Cross Caverns

Best Achievement of the Year: (Sponsor: Harrogate Bid)

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Bistro on the Park - Harrogate College

Hopkins @ Horticap

Pickled Sprout - Ales in the Dales

Outstanding Customer Service: (Sponsor: Slingsby)

Mykonos Bar & Grill

Domenico Ponziani - Sasso

Orchid Restaurant

LMDC Espresso Bar

Restaurant of the Year: (Sponsor: World of James Herriot)

Konak Meze

La Feria

Stuzzi

Tannin Level

Drum & Monkey

Bar of the Year: (Sponsor: Timothy Taylor’s)

Tap on Tower Street

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Old Bell Tavern

Three’s A Crowd

Receptionist of the Year: (Sponsor: Bookers Wholesale)

Claire Rawling - Pavilions of Harrogate

Chelsea Gavigan - Crowne Plaza Harrogate

Rony Roy - Doubletree by Hilton

Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

Sam Ramsden - Rudding Park Hotel & Spa

Housekeeper of the Year: (Sponsor: Beaucare)

Nicola Young - Cedar Court Hotel

Jennie Basmayor - St George Hotel

Elaine Long - Old Swan Hotel

Samantha Williams - White Hart Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador: (Sponsor Harrogate Christmas Market)

The winner of this special Award is to be announced on the night of the gala celebration at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 6.