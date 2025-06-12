REVEALED: Luxury five-star hotel near Ripon named among best in the world by La Liste
Grantley Hall has been included in La Liste’s list of the world’s best hotels, ranking number 98 in the UK version and within the top 200 globally.
La Liste is an annual ranking that highlights the world’s best hotels using a data-driven approach, aggregating scores from travel guides, expert reviews, and guest ratings.
It celebrates excellence in hospitality across categories including luxury, service, design, and sustainability – showcasing top destinations from boutique hideaways to grand resorts.
Philippe Faure, President and Founder of La Liste, said: “Our algorithm doesn't lie - these establishments truly represent the pinnacle of global hospitality.
“Each transcends the simple concept of accommodation to offer a transformative experience to its guests.”
Grantley Hall is known for its 47 bedrooms and suites, five restaurants – including one with a Michelin star – three bars, and spa and wellness facilities.
