PureGym to open brand new facility at former Lidl site in Knaresborough tomorrow

The opening of the brand-new gym will offer people in Knaresborough and the surrounding areas the opportunity to access affordable, high-quality fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships.

PureGym Knaresborough is located across 11,600 sq ft on York Road and members will be able to access the state-of-the-art fitness facilities from 12pm tomorrow (19 May).

The brand-new gym will cater for everyone’s exercise needs with over 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.

PureGym will be opening the doors of its brand new facility in Knaresborough tomorrow afternoon

The facility will also offer a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price, certified personal trainers and free parking on site.

The opening is an exciting opportunity for Knaresborough and the surrounding areas, providing nine new jobs in the thriving fitness sector and offering people an affordable, flexible space to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.

There are currently over 340 PureGym sites across the United Kingdom, including one on Tower Street in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Knaresborough.

"Our newest gym will offer members high-quality, low-cost fitness facilities and provide them with access to state-of-the-art equipment to use to achieve their fitness goals whenever they choose.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Knaresborough.”