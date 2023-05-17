News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
We take a look at 18 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 18 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 18 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 18 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district

For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are currently up for sale across the Harrogate district.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST

There are some very interesting businesses currently for sale across the district at the moment and here we take a look at some of them...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This restaurant/café on Beulah Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £84,950

1. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Beulah Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £84,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Commercial Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £90,000

2. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Commercial Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £90,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This pub/bar on Station Bridge in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £125,000

3. Pub/Bar

This pub/bar on Station Bridge in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £125,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Albert Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950

4. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Albert Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Harrogate