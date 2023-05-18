The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 3 and May 5

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 3:

Ex-Premier league football star and Sky TV pundit Micah Richards, 34, of Nidd, Harrogate, was fined £666 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B165 at Howe Hill, Knaresborough. Richards was in a Rolls Royce which was travelling in excess of the 30mph limit on August 3, 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £266 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 4:

There were a total of fifteen cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 3 and May 5

Liam Michael Dixon, 39, of Lincoln Grove, Harrogate, was fined £246 and had five points added to his licence for careless driving. He was driving a Ford CMax when the offence occurred in Lincoln Grove on November 27, 2022. Dixon was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £98 statutory surcharge. There was no separate penalty for causing an accident in the same incident which caused damage to a Skoda Octavia and failing to report the accident to police within the requisite 24 hours.

John Paul Holdsworth, 43, of Marton-cum-Grafton, received a 12-month community order for using threatening behaviour towards a named man. Holdsworth admitted using threatening words or behaviour towards the victim with intent to cause him to believe that violence would be used against him. The incident occurred in Marton-cum-Grafton on April 19. As part of the order, Holdsworth, of Marton-cum-Grafton Village, must complete up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Hunter, 41, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £140 and had six points added to his licence for drug-driving. He was stopped in Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, on December 12 last year, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cocaine. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance.

Jamie Smithers, 32, of Walkers Court, Wetherby, received a 40-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped on Hookstone Road, Harrogate, on February 2, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 104mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal alcohol limit is 80mg. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £56 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving while over the specified limit for Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product. Smithers received a 12-month driving ban for this offence, but it was to run concurrently with the substantive disqualification for drink-driving.

Trevor Gill, 41, of St John’s Grove, Harrogate, received a 40-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped in Chatsworth Place, Harrogate, on October 30 last year, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 94mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal alcohol limit is 80mg. He was fined £816 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £326. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance.

Connor Barnes, 20, was fined £40 for possessing cannabis. He was caught with the Class B drug at his home in Roberts Crescent, Harrogate, on September 26, 2022. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 5:

Liam Edmonson, 25, of Pasture Crescent, Knaresborough, was given a two-year community order for assaulting a named man at a bar in Harrogate town centre. Edmonson admitted assaulting the victim, causing actual bodily harm, at Manahatta, a New York-themed cocktail bar at The Ginnel, in October last year. He was ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation, along with £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. He was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and a thinking-skills programme.

Joseph Adam Fairholm, 36, of Dragon Parade, Harrogate, received a five-year sexual-harm prevention order and was placed on the sex-offenders’ register for five years after he admitted downloading over a hundred indecent images of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image featuring bestiality. Fairholm made 141 indecent images between August 2018 and January 2019. His debauched collection included two images rated Category A – the worst kind of such material. The sexual-harm order was imposed to curb Fairholm’s internet activities and precludes him from deleting his search history. He must also notify police if he purchases any new internet-enabled devices and must make his devices available for inspection. He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and complete a 35-day specialist programme for offenders. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Nicola Hurren, 21, of Garten Close, Knaresborough, received a 16-week suspended jail sentence for assaulting a police officer, carrying a knife and criminal damage. Hurren admitted assaulting a police constable, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and damaging a wing mirror on a police vehicle. The offences occurred in Garten Close on New Year’s Day. The jail sentence was suspended for 12 months, during which time Hurren must complete an 80-day alcohol-abstinence programme and up to 16 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay the police officer £150 compensation and a victim surcharge of £154.

Neil Ogden, 54, of Woodfield Drive, Harrogate, was fined £50 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing two appointments with the Probation Service in December 2022 and March this year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Thomas Edward Peacock, 28, of Hazeldene Fold, Minskip, received an 18-month community order for inflicting grievous bodily harm on a named man. The attack occurred at business premises in Minskip in September 2021. As part of the order, Peacock must complete 300 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

Ryan Hopper, 20, of Dalby Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £120 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing a probation appointment in February and an unpaid-work session in March.

Lee Woodward, 35, of Woodfield Road, Harrogate, was ordered to undergo rehabilitation for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing unpaid-work sessions on February 5 and 19. It had been imposed in June 2021 for assaulting two named females at a property in Harrogate and causing £637 of damage to a council house. A new 12-month community order was imposed for the breaches which includes up to 35 days’ rehabilitation activity.

