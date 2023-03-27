News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
1 hour ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
2 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke

PureGym set to open brand new facility at former Lidl site in Knaresborough

National fitness chain PureGym has announced that it will be opening a brand new facility in Knaresborough later this year.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:47 BST

The gym is set to be open in May and will be built on the site of the former Lidl supermarket on York Road in Knaresborough.

There are currently over 340 PureGym sites across the United Kingdom, including one on Tower Street in Harrogate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is already offering a special opening offer of £12.99 per month for the first six months, after which the price will rise to £23.99.

PureGym is set to open a brand new facility at the former Lidl site in Knaresborough in May
PureGym is set to open a brand new facility at the former Lidl site in Knaresborough in May
PureGym is set to open a brand new facility at the former Lidl site in Knaresborough in May
Most Popular

A PureGym spokesperson said: “PureGym is delighted to be bringing affordable, flexible fitness to Knaresborough.

"Scheduled to open in May 2023, the brand-new gym will be spread across 11,500 sq ft and will offer pin and free weights, group exercise classes, a range of machines and equipment, a large functional area and access to our PTs to help members achieve their fitness goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate primary school pupils to cycle 1000 miles to raise money for new school playground

"The people of Knaresborough and the surrounding areas will enjoy access to PureGym’s flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.

“We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Knaresborough – look out for our opening offer.”

PureGym Knaresborough are also recruiting and are looking for anyone who wants to join their team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested, then you are encouraged to get in touch by emailing [email protected]gym.com

For more information about PureGym Knaresborough and to sign up, visit https://www.puregym.com/gyms/knaresborough/

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

KnaresboroughLidlPureGymHarrogatePTS