PureGym set to open brand new facility at former Lidl site in Knaresborough

The gym is set to be open in May and will be built on the site of the former Lidl supermarket on York Road in Knaresborough.

There are currently over 340 PureGym sites across the United Kingdom, including one on Tower Street in Harrogate.

It is already offering a special opening offer of £12.99 per month for the first six months, after which the price will rise to £23.99.

PureGym is set to open a brand new facility at the former Lidl site in Knaresborough in May

A PureGym spokesperson said: “PureGym is delighted to be bringing affordable, flexible fitness to Knaresborough.

"Scheduled to open in May 2023, the brand-new gym will be spread across 11,500 sq ft and will offer pin and free weights, group exercise classes, a range of machines and equipment, a large functional area and access to our PTs to help members achieve their fitness goals.

"The people of Knaresborough and the surrounding areas will enjoy access to PureGym’s flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.

“We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Knaresborough – look out for our opening offer.”

PureGym Knaresborough are also recruiting and are looking for anyone who wants to join their team.

If you are interested, then you are encouraged to get in touch by emailing [email protected]gym.com