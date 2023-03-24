Harrogate primary school pupils to cycle 1000 miles to raise money for new school playground

On 29 and 30 March, pupils, parents, teachers and governors at Hampsthwaite Primary School in Harrogate will be riding over 1,000 miles from Lands End to John O’ Groats, without even leaving their school hall.

Located just outside of Harrogate, Hampsthwaite Primary School is found in the heart of the village and is an integral part of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents have children, or grandchildren, who attend the school and they will be joining in the challenge to support such a worthy cause.

A Harrogate primary school is set to cycle 1000 miles to raise money for a new school playground

Motivation for the fundraiser comes from the much needed refurbishment of the school playground, which Headteacher, Mrs Amy Ross, and the school PTA have decided to make a top priority for 2023.

Time and space outside to play, be creative and practice sport is fundamental for a child’s well-being and development, so they believe a suitable playground space is essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just over 100 pupils, from Years 1 to 6, will each take a turn on one of four stationary bikes in the school hall alongside their peers, teachers and members of the Hampsthwaite community, to collectively achieve the mammoth distance in a cumulative 24 hours.

To add to the challenge, the bikes will use a ‘magic road’ setting on the Wahoo RGT fitness system, which will recreate the exact route including all of the hills, twists and turns.

Headteacher Mrs Ross said: “Everyone at Hampsthwaite Primary School is counting down the days until we take on our virtual bike ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a great way to bring the local community together, whilst raising vital funds to make some long overdue improvements to our playground.

"All pupils will benefit from a playground refurbishment and it will make a significant difference to their time at school on a daily basis.

"I am grateful for the support and enthusiasm of the teachers, pupils and their family members, who have signed up to take part and sponsor us.”

The school has set up an online fundraising page to collect donations, with the target being a minimum of £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad