Pret A Manger is to open in Harrogate

The new shop, set to open in late spring on James Street, Harrogate, will offer a menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee and teas for customers, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen. Coffees and other hot drinks will be prepared by trained baristas and will be available as part of Pret’s award-winning Coffee Subscription.

Pret has shops in nearby Leeds and York, but this is the first time a shop has opened in Harrogate.

Pret will hire at least 15 Team Members for the new Harrogate shop.

According to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, a tracker of consumer spending in Pret shops, sales in Yorkshire are currently 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. Pret recently opened a new shop in York Station to meet the growing demand.

As part of Pret’s expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 'Team Members' and baristas by the end of 2023 across the country.

Earlier this year Pret confirmed that it would invest over £9.2 million in staff pay, its biggest pay and benefits increase in its 36-year history.

New Pret shop set to open in late spring in Harrogate, creating 15 new jobs

In partnership with The Pret Foundation, Pret is looking for local charities to donate the new shop’s surplus food to

Sales across Yorkshire have consistently been above pre-pandemic levels, outperforming many other areas

In partnership with The Pret Foundation, Pret is on the look-out for local charities to donate surplus food to at the end of each day. Interested local charities should contact The Pret Foundation via [email protected]

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger said: “We’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Yorkshire as part of our wider ambition to bring Pret to more people.

"Harrogate is a beautiful and historic town, bustling with tourists and a thriving community. We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike into our new shop, very soon”.

While customers in Harrogate wait for their new shop to open, Pret’s much-loved bake-at-home croissants, granolas and organic coffee can be purchased from various supermarkets across the UK.

Those interested in joining Pret should visit the website: https://www.pret.co.uk/en-GB/pret-jobs.

On 12 January Pret confirmed that 8,000 Pret Team Members would receive a pay increase from £9.40 to up to £10.15 per hour from April 2022, with more than 85% receiving at least £10 per hour.

The Pret Foundation tackles hunger, poverty and homelessness around the world.

They support charities and shelters with food donations and financial grants, as well as providing employment opportunities to those in need of a fresh start.