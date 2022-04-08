Channel 4 TV series success for Harrogate Hospital Radio presenter Kev Gambles

After appearing in the final episode of Channel 4’s A Simpler Life earlier this week on Wednesday, the bubbly Kev Gambles, 23, said the community station had been incredibly supportive since he joined them as a ‘rookie’.

“I’ve learnt so much since I came on board. The whole team here are great and so supportive,” said Kevin.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Hospital Radio volunteer presenter Kev Gambles is a hit on TV on Channel 4.

“My weekly show is the highlight of my week, every week.”

While Kev, who is from Bradford via Wigan, has been building a strong local audience at Harrogate Hospital Radio in recent weeks, at the same time he has become an Instagram sensation thanks to his role as one of 24 participants on A Simpler Life.

He says he loved his spell in front of the TV cameras, living life in the style of an Amish community at a farmstead in Devon.

But, he adds, recent headlines about mass walk outs from the show in the national tabloids were wide of the mark.

“The series was filmed over 17 weeks last year, said Kev.

"It was all about getting away from the stress of modern life and the consumer society and trying to live without without mains electricity, gas or convenience food," he said

“I went in with a positive attitude and embraced the whole thing.

"I took to it like a duck to water and really enjoyed what was a much simpler way of living with less choice and less stress.

“I made a lot of new friends, including two young Amish lads from Ohio.

“I’ve even been across to the United States since the filming ended a wedding, which was great.

“People did leave the show during the filming for different reasons but it was their own choice," Kev continued.

"The other contestants were all different types and included families.

"Some didn't like to see their kids in dirty clothes.

“One couple couldn’t make butter and that led to a problem because they wanted to use community funds to buy butter, which led to disagreements, and they decided to leave.

"One gentleman left quite early on because he was quite an anxious sort of person.

"But for several people on the show it was a life-changing experience in a positive way."

Kev said he regarded being a presenter as his "calling" in life and hoped to make a successful career of it in the future.

The Channel 4 series has certainly done him a lot of favours.

Kev said: "The Simpler Life series aired on Channel 4, I’ve kept getting lovely messages on Twitter and Instagram from people who’ve seen the show and enjoyed my positive attitude.”

Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield described Kev was one of the fastest learners he had come across and had a great future ahead of him as a radio host.

“When I first met him it was like he was meant to be part of this station,” Mark said.

“Kev is so ethusiastic. He's one of the nicest and quickest guys and he's funny.

"He's keen to make a career as a radio and TV presenter and he has got everything you need to do that.

"He's a 23-year-old with a 70-year-old's head and wisdom."

The Kev Gambles Show can be heard on Harrogate Hospital Radio, every Sunday between 6pm and 8pm on 95.3FM.

About Harrogate Hospital Radio

Harrogate Hospital Radio provides entertainment on 95.3FM, online, on its free APP and on smart speakers to patients, staff and visitors at Harrogate District Hospital.

Having formed in 1977, it is now 44-years-old.

Harrogate Hospital Radio has over 40 members in a number of roles.

They are all volunteers who all share the same passion – to provide a high quality entertainment service to patients, staff and visitors to Harrogate District Hospital and the surrounding area.

The radio station boasts a wide variety of programming ranging from 60s to today, catering to all ages and personalities.

It s flagship show, The Evening Request Show airs from 8pm-10pm Monday-Friday.

Requests, dedications are mainly collected by a team of request collectors who visit the Harrogate Hospital wards weekday afternoons from 2pm.

For more information about Harrogate Hospital Radio, visit: