Harrogate to host thrilling night of world's greatest adventure films as Banff Mountain Film Festival returns

Featuring the world’s best adventure films, telling inspiring stories of extreme journeys in the wildest corners of the planet, the audience at the Royal Hall can expect inspirational characters, remote scenery and spectacular cinematography on the big screen.

There are two different film programmes to choose from with Harrogate getting the chance to enjoy the Blue Programme of short films.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing the cream of real life adventure films to Harrogate.

The line-up which Harrogate audiences can expect to see includes:

The Slabs

Legendary Scottish trials rider Danny MacAskill is back in his homeland of the isle of Skye.

Learning To Drown

One of the most influential female snowboarders in the world, Jess Kimura battles back after losing the love of her life in a tragic accident.

Exit the North Pole

In 24-hour darkness and with temperatures down to -40, polar explorers Børge Ousland and Mike Horn attempt the unimaginable: a 1,500km ski expedition across the frozen Arctic Ocean.

A Dog’s Tale

A celebration of the joy of mountain biking, as seen through the eyes of our four-legged friends.

Dream Mountain

Elite climber Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita maintains her trailblazing career, summiting K2, Everest and other world-class peaks even after becoming a mother.

Inside - A Hole New Experience

Austrian skiers Andreas Gumpenberger and Stefan Ager embark on a ski tour of a huge cave in Slovenia’s Julian Alps.

The annual film festival Banff showcases films chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

“We are so excited to be sharing these awe-inspiring new films with audiences around the UK and Ireland,” said tour director Nell Teasdale.

“As well as adrenaline-packed stories from the world’s best adventure filmmakers, Banff events are a celebration of the great outdoors with a vibrant atmosphere - and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own, too.”

The World Tour brings all the excitement of the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival in Alberta, Canada to audiences around the globe.

As well as thrilling films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

The UK and Ireland tour will visit over 50 locations in spring and autumn 2022.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival visits the Royal Hall, Harrogate on Thursday, April 28, 7.30pm.