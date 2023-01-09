News you can trust since 1836
Popular Harrogate tea room forced to close for the day after owner takes a tumble

A family-run tea room in the Westminster Arcade has been forced to shut for the day following an incident this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
18 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 2:24pm

The Harrogate Tea Rooms announced on Facebook earlier this afternoon that the business has had to close due to an incident involving the owner.

In the post, it said: “Unfortunately we are closed today as I have had a fall in the car park and landed on my face.

"I am nursing a grazed cheek and I am a bit shaken up so I am going to go home and sort myself out.

The Harrogate Tea Rooms has been forced to close for the day following an incident this morning
“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The tea room will be back open from 9.30am tomorrow (January 10).

Run by Carrie and Tony Wilkinson, the independent boutique tea room offers a vast range of teas and coffees, home-made and freshly-baked scones, cakes and savoury dishes, all made in the tea rooms with Carrie’s own recipes.

In a bid to increase footfall following a quiet December, the tea room is currently offering customers 25 per cent off their entire menu.

Carrie and Tony said: “Our energy bills have soared from hundreds of pounds a month to thousands and our food costs have also soared by almost 50%.

"As we would rather be a busy tea room than a quiet one, or closed one, we are now offering 25 per cent off all our menu items in hope that this will help to generate more and even happier customers.

“We look forward to welcoming customers old and new into our hidden gem.”

The Harrogate Tea Rooms is open weekdays from 9.30am till 4pm and Saturday’s from 9.30am till 5pm.

