Popular family-run holiday retreat in Harrogate district set to feature on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
A holiday retreat in the Harrogate district is set to make its TV debut on Channel 4’s hit series Four in a Bed – putting its hospitality to the ultimate test.

Haystacks Country Retreats, located in the village of Birstwith, took part in filming for the programme last year and will appear on screens next week.

The popular TV series sees bed and breakfast owners stay at each other’s establishments, critique the experience, and then decide how much they would be willing to pay for their stay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonny and Sasha, owners of Haystacks Country Retreats, said: “This time last year, we pressed pause on our everyday lives for something completely out of the ordinary- filming for Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

Haystacks Country Retreats, located in the village of Birstwith near Harrogate, is set to make its TV debut on Channel 4’s hit series Four in a Bed – putting its hospitality to the ultimate testplaceholder image
Haystacks Country Retreats, located in the village of Birstwith near Harrogate, is set to make its TV debut on Channel 4’s hit series Four in a Bed – putting its hospitality to the ultimate test

"What started as a spontaneous application quickly turned into reality, and within just a couple of months, we were accepted, packed our bags and found ourselves in front of TV cameras.

"It was a whirlwind of nerves, fun and so many unforgettable memories, and the hardest job has been keeping it all under wraps.”

To celebrate, the owners are inviting anyone staying with them on Friday, October 3 to join them at the Station Hotel in Birstwith to watch the final episode with them when it airs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonny and Sasha added: “We'd love to share this special occasion with some of our lovely visitors who help make things like this possible.”

The episodes featuring Haystacks Country Retreats will air every night from Monday 29 September till Friday 3 October at 5pm on Channel 4.

For more information about Haystacks Country Retreats, visit https://www.haystackscountryretreats.co.uk/

Related topics:Channel 4HarrogateTV cameras
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice