Popular family-run holiday retreat in Harrogate district set to feature on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

A holiday retreat in the Harrogate district is set to make its TV debut on Channel 4’s hit series Four in a Bed – putting its hospitality to the ultimate test.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haystacks Country Retreats, located in the village of Birstwith, took part in filming for the programme last year and will appear on screens next week.

The popular TV series sees bed and breakfast owners stay at each other’s establishments, critique the experience, and then decide how much they would be willing to pay for their stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny and Sasha, owners of Haystacks Country Retreats, said: “This time last year, we pressed pause on our everyday lives for something completely out of the ordinary- filming for Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

Haystacks Country Retreats, located in the village of Birstwith near Harrogate, is set to make its TV debut on Channel 4’s hit series Four in a Bed – putting its hospitality to the ultimate test

"What started as a spontaneous application quickly turned into reality, and within just a couple of months, we were accepted, packed our bags and found ourselves in front of TV cameras.

"It was a whirlwind of nerves, fun and so many unforgettable memories, and the hardest job has been keeping it all under wraps.”

To celebrate, the owners are inviting anyone staying with them on Friday, October 3 to join them at the Station Hotel in Birstwith to watch the final episode with them when it airs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny and Sasha added: “We'd love to share this special occasion with some of our lovely visitors who help make things like this possible.”

The episodes featuring Haystacks Country Retreats will air every night from Monday 29 September till Friday 3 October at 5pm on Channel 4.

For more information about Haystacks Country Retreats, visit https://www.haystackscountryretreats.co.uk/