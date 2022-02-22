Indoor family funfair returns to Harrogate this half term

From Monday, February 21 till Sunday, February 27, there will be 16 classic rides on offer including the Scream Machine waltzer, Bumper Carz, Apple Coaster and Bungee trampolines.

The family friendly environment is ideal for children up to 12 years old and includes prize and game stalls, a pick and mix stand, candy floss and toffee apple stands.

The onsite café will also be serving a varied selection of food and drink including children’s meals.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Harrogate Indoor Funfair returns to the Yorkshire Events Centre this week, providing fun for the whole family during half term

John Lowery, Director of Indoor Funfairs Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be back in Harrogate with our range of fantastic rides and activities for families to enjoy over half term, whatever the weather.

"We look forward to welcoming them all and seeing lots of happy, smiling faces of all ages enjoying all the fun of the fair.”

Tickets are £10.99 per person for a three hour session Riding Wristband, giving plenty of time to enjoy the rides as many times as you wish.

Spectator tickets are also available for £3.50 so the whole family can enjoy the fun, whatever the weather.

Free parking and baby changing facilities are available.

The sessions run daily from 10am till 1pm and 2pm till 5pm, with extra evening slots on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 from 6pm till 9pm.