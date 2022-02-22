We reveal the 19 most expensive areas to buy a home across the Harrogate district

Harrogate property market: These are the 19 most expensive areas to buy a home

If you could move anywhere in Harrogate, where would it be? We reveal the most expensive areas to buy a home

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:48 pm

Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Harrogate and now we reveal where its most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics.

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Harrogate are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 19 most expensive neighbourhoods in Harrogate

The figures, sourced from the Office for National Statistics using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby

The average property price in Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby was £540,000

2. Menwith, Beckwithshaw & Denton Moor

The average property price in Menwith, Beckwithshaw & Denton Moor was £470,000

3. Knaresborough North

The average property price in Knaresborough North was £446,975

4. Harrogate West & Pannal

The average property price in Harrogate West & Pannal was £427,653

