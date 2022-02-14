Pavilions of Harrogate shortlisted for 'Venue of the Year' at the English Wedding Awards

Thanks to a public vote, the venue has been shortlisted in the English Wedding Awards 2022 which will take place at The Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday, February 21.

Thirty venues from across the north of England have been named in total, with the Pavillions of Harrogate one of nine venues from across Yorkshire to be shortlisted.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of Pavilions of Harrogate, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be shortlisted for this award.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pavilions of Harrogate has been shortlisted for Wedding Venue of the Year in the English Wedding Awards 2022

"It is a testament to the hard work of our team who are passionate about giving our guests their dream experience with us.”

Others vernues in Yorkshire include: The Normans (York); Woodstock Weddings and Events (York); The Sun Pavilion (Harrogate); Holdsworth House (Halifax); Wood Hall Hotel and Spa (Wetherby); Wharfedale Grange (Leeds); The Manor Rooms (Brough); The Orangery (Setterington); York Venues (York) and Pavilions of Harrogate.

Creative Oceanic is hosting the fifth English Wedding Awards which aim to reward those within the wedding industry that make the special day one to remember, from the caterers providing delicious meals, decorators taking care of the wedding venues to the DJs and bands as well as hair and makeup artists.

The Pavilions of Harrogate has been shortlisted for Wedding Venue of the Year in the English Wedding Awards 2022

Awards will be given to the most deserving professionals and businesses, including Wedding Venue of the Year, Caterer of the Year, Photographer of the Year, Wedding Coordinator of the Year and many more.

A spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2022 said: “These awards have become a staple event in England.

"We would like to thank the public for making the English Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry.

“The awards will seek to recognise everyone in this sector that have shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

"Working in the wedding industry can be challenging at times and these professionals have managed to stand out from the rest, despite the difficulties.