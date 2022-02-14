Storm Dudley set to hit Harrogate district as amber weather warning is issued

A Met Office yellow warning for strong winds across North Yorkshire on Wednesday and Thursday has been upgraded to amber.

Storm Dudley is expected to affect the country on Wednesday evening and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

There is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places and gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts.

The Met Office is warning of potential risk to life as Storm Dudley is set to hit the country later this week, closely followed by Strom Eunice, both bringing high winds and disruption across the country

Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening.

What To Expect

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations

- Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

A separate yellow warning for strong winds across the Harrogate district has also been issued for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to hit the UK, bringing further disruption.

Winds are once again expected to reach between 60-70 mph inland with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph.

Flood warnings have also been put in place across much of England with an active jet stream driving a series of low-pressure systems across the country.