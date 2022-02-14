Harrogate set to welcome new specialist monthly market to the town centre

Starting on February 20, Real Food Harrogate will be based on Crescent Gardens at the Harrogate Conference Centre end of Parliament Street, and will run from 10am till 3pm.

February’s market will feature a number of stalls offering cheeses, sushi, sticky toffee puddings, scotch eggs and gluten free goodies, as well as non-food such as goats milk soaps, candles, fine art and blankets.

True to the name, the majority of stalls will be food and drink, however Real Food Harrogate also invites non-food stalls to take part, as well as local charity and community groups.

Real Food Markets, organisers of a successful monthly market in Ilkley for over six years, will feature a number of food and non-food stalls in Harrogate for members of the public to enjoy

As the organisation is a Community Interest Company (CIC), the market works for the local community and offers stall spaces free to local charity or community groups.

One of the local business stalls taking part on February 20 is Harrogate company 2 Little Mice.

Owner, Julia Gabler, said: “2 Little Mice is an independent children's clothing brand.

"Our items are ethically made at our Harrogate workshop.

"While online and retail trading takes up most of our time, we do love to meet our customers face to face and Real Food Harrogate will be a great way to interact with our wonderful customers and show them the faces behind the brand.

"We’re really looking forward to being part of Real Food Harrogate and part of a really positive market organisation.”

Sharon Kaur, owner of Really Indian, said: “I have been trading with Real Food Markets since the very first market at the beginning of 2016.

"The team at Real Food Markets are dedicated to the core values of sourcing local quality products and supporting artisan producers.

"I am excited and looking forward to joining the team at Real food Harrogate to, once again, give shoppers a diverse and quality shopping experience.

"Please join us at Real Food Harrogate for the best artisan stalls and enjoy local handmade produce."

Tim Dabell, Event Management Officer at Harrogate Borough Council said: “It is exciting for Harrogate to welcome a new Sunday Real Food Market offering locally sourced and produced items.

"We look forward to working with Lucy and her team in 2022 to encourage the residents of the Harrogate district to shop locally for products in a safe environment.

"We feel this addition will enhance the whole town centre shopping experience.”

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, added: “We are delighted to be working with Real Food Markets who are looking to replicate the success they have tasted in Ilkley here in Harrogate.

"Sunday, February 20 will see the first Real Food Harrogate event taking place, which we hope will prove as equally popular.

"This year, we are hoping to work with a host of different organisations to stage events in Harrogate town centre, which will offer visitors a different experience on each occasion.”

Real Food Harrogate will run on the third Sunday of the month, from 10am till 3pm and is free to attend.