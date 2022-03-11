Mothers Day 2022: Crimple in Harrogate launches special Afternoon Tea offer

The luxury Afternoon Tea menu, curated by Executive Chef Tim Kitchen, features sweet and savoury treats, inspired by local produce.

Guests can indulge in delights such as truffled cheese, chive and cucumber sandwiches, salted caramel chocolate tarts and the ultimate scones with Yorkshire jam and cream.

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea, priced at £28.95pp, includes a glass of fizz, Yorkshire tea or coffee and a horticulture gift for Mum.

Crimple has launched it's Afternoon Tea offer in time for Mother's Day later this month

Tim said: ‘’I’m thrilled to be able to offer a Crimple Afternoon Tea and have thoroughly enjoyed curating the menu alongside my team.

"Sticking to the Crimple brand ethos, my mission is to use local wherever possible and this menu reflects that; from Staal’s smoked salmon based in Beverly, to Tomlinson’s Yorkshire rhubarb, to Annabel’s Deliciously British Yorkshire jam.

"This is certainly a more luxurious treat and we can’t wait for customer’s to experience all the love and passion that has gone into creating this for them."

Afternoon Tea will also be offered from Monday to Saturday from March 30, 2.30-4.30pm and must be pre-booked in advance online at www.crimple.co.uk

Since reopening in November 2021, Crimple has been offering daytime dining in its Bar & Kitchen where the menu has evolved with the seasons and customer demand, with Executive Chef Tim Kitchen at the helm.

So what’s on the menu?

Tim has curated a delicious spread including a Vichyssoise soup to start, truffled cream cheese, chive and cucumber sandwiches, Whitby crab and cheddar tarts, Blackberry, tarragon and honey pavlovas, salted caramel chocolate tarts and the all important homemade scones with Yorkshire jam and clotted cream, to name just a selection of what’s on offer.

To view the full menu, click here.

Crimple’s co-owner Tori Watson, added: ‘’Afternoon Tea is personally one of my favourite dining events so I’m really excited to be able to offer such a treat at Crimple.

"I have taste tested the menu and thoroughly enjoyed it all.