A mighty effort: Harrogate council's chief executive hails the district's huge number of Queen's 70th anniversary celebrations

The chief executive of Harrogate Borough Council, Wallace Sampson OBE, said it was fantastic that almost every single town and village was “awash with events” - most of them free - which would be remembered as a “historic milestone for many, many years to come”.

“It is an incredible achievement for Her Majesty The Queen to become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service,” said Mr Sampson.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate weekend of Jubilee events have been pulled together by the teams at Harrogate Radio, Harrogate BID and Destination Harrogate.

“It is only fitting that along with the rest of the country the Harrogate district will be awash with events to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

Although Harrogate council has stepped in with cash for some of the most prominent celebrations scheduled from June 2 to June 5 - it has issued 46 grants amounting to £37,000 to community groups across the district to help fund jubilee events - the special bank holiday will be a shared endeavour.

In particular, the business world is rising to the occasions, from bars, shops and hotels with special royal window displays or British flags flying high from their frontages to investment from some of the Harrogate district’s biggest business groups.

Matthew Chapman, the manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District, which has provided nearly two miles of red, white and blue bunting for Harrogate town centre, said the organisation was building on partnerships first established in the Christmas period.

The chief executive of Harrogate Borough Council, Wallace Sampson OBE, said it was right that almost every single town and village was “awash with events”.

“We are really looking forward to playing our part in the town’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations,” said Mr Chapman.

“It’s going to be a fabulous weekend of fun and enjoyment with loads to do and see in and around the town centre.

“The partnership approach that proved so successful at Christmas has been adopted again resulting in ‘Jubilee Square’, which will provide four days of great family themed entertainment on part of The Stray with activities such as a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen.

“We’ve also teamed up with Transdev to run a special four-day Jubilee Freeway – a free service to and from town on the bus company’s fleet of electric vehicles on the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Harrogate BID, which is funded by businesses located inside the levy-paying area, is determined to brighten up the town centre for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Streets where the royal bunting can now be seen include Market Place, Cambridge Street, Oxford Street, Cambridge Road, Commercial Street, Beulah Street, James Street and Princess Street.

Mr Chapman added: “Many of the town centre streets are sporting brightly-coloured bunting, and what we haven’t used is available for our levy payers to make use of. The flowers in our barrier baskets have just been replaced with summer blooms, and for those coming into town to shop, eat and drink, we have six sets of street entertainers performing over the four days and our ‘Harrogate Hosts’ will be on duty too.”

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is convinced the celebrations are going to be good for the public and good for business.

Its president Sue Kramer, herself a well-known independent retailer in the town, hailed everyone’s efforts so far as “fabulous”.

Furthermore, the sheer amount and range of events and activities will enhance the Harrogate district’s reputation with visitors in an era when tourism has largely turned domestic.

She said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is going to be a weekend to remember and one where we can unite as a nation to celebrate this terrific milestone.

“Harrogate is already looking fabulous with bunting adorning streets and shop windows decorated for the occasion.

“Businesses are really getting into spirit of the occasion and are looking forward to what will hopefully be a very busy weekend for them.

“With free public events being held in the Valley Gardens and on The Stray, plus other activities elsewhere around the town, Harrogate and other parts of the district will certainly have plenty to offer visitors and residents alike.”

Harrogate Borough Council has been happy to take up a leadership role in its final year to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Among those given a community grant to are Birstwith Horticultural Society, Bishop Monkton Village Hall, Bilton Cricket Club, Kirkby Overblow Parish Council, Upper Nidderdale Parish Council, Grewelthorpe Village Hall and Community Centre, Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council, Ripon Cathedral and Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall.

Harrogate Borough Council’s chief executive is delighted with how the whole district is gearing up for what promises to be an enjoyable weekend, as well as a historic one.

Mr Sampson OBE said: “With the support of our partners, we’ll be providing a four-day programme of events to bring the community together.

“Even better, these are all free with something for everyone, young and old.