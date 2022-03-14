New family-run bakery opens in Harrogate

New home bakery - Located in a Jennyfield, Lydia and Ryan Carneson have launched by Indulgence by Ryan.

Ryan Carneson is a pastry chef who qualified from the Art Institute of Hollywood in California.

Lydia Carneson is a qualified public relations and marketing manager with more than 10 years experience in the food and hospitality industry.

The couple's new business is a home bakery serving Harrogate and the North Yorkshire area with doorstep delivery on offer.

Doorstep delivery is on offer for orders of delicious, tailor made cakes, chocolates, cupcakes and cookies made by the pastry chef.

Ryan opened his own business to share his talent with clients through his cakes, chocolate work and desserts.

To contact Indulgence by Ryan

Telephone: 074 875 62557

