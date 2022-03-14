Key role at Great Yorkshire Show filled as YAS announces new CEO

Allister Nixon, the Chief Operating Officer at Castle Howard Estate Limited, has been announced as the new chief executive of YAS to replace Nigel Pulling.

Allister Nixon, the Chief Operating Officer at Castle Howard Estate Limited, has been announced as the new chief executive to replace Nigel Pulling.

Nigel is retiring from farming charity Yorkshire Agricultural Society after over 20 years’ service at the end of March 2022.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Chief Operating Officer at Castle Howard Estate Ltd for the past six years, he has worked with the Howard family to drive the historic estate forward, helping to manage its portfolio of businesses including a holiday park, retail, catering, farming and forestry.

Allister said: “I am delighted to be joining this outstanding organisation which does so much invaluable work for the agricultural industry.

"There is a lot of good work to continue and there are many opportunities for the Society to develop still further.

"I am really looking forward to working with the trustees, staff and other stakeholders in the industry to ensure that, by supporting, promoting and celebrating the industry as effectively as possible, the exceptional reputation of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society continues to grow.”

Allister also has significant and varied experience working within large multinational PLCs, and his previous positions include Global COO and CFO at Kantar Media Audiences, where he helped in the setting up of new business and services in several countries.

He moved from London six years ago and now lives with his family in North Yorkshire.

Nigel Pulling said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at YAS, it is a fantastic organisation but having successfully negotiated the pandemic it is now the right time for someone else to take over.

"There is a great team of staff and volunteers in place, and I am sure Allister will lead YAS to further success.”

Rob Copley Chairman of Trustees said: “On behalf of all the Trustees, Council members and all staff we would like to thank Nigel for his hard work, determination and expertise and we are looking forward to welcoming Allister and beginning the next phase of development under his leadership and direction.”

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society supports and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and scientific research.

The Society is supported by its family of businesses including Fodder, Yorkshire Event Centre, Pavilions of Harrogate and the Harrogate Caravan Park and organises the Great Yorkshire Show and Springtime Live.