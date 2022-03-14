Harrogate school where children write prayers for Ukraine

A fundraiser for Ukranian refugees held by St Roberts' Primary School in Harrogate school has proved a roaring success.

St Robert's Catholic Primary School was determined to do a good job with its sale last Friday, especially as the children have been displaying sunflowers in the school windows with messages of hope for the people of Ukraine.

The event, which raised nearly £500, saw parents from the school including Catherine Maguire making their own Ukrainian-inspired crafts, comprising of, cards,book marks, painted stones, crocheted sunflowers, ribbons, Pom Pom and cup cakes.

St Robert's Mini Vinnies sold second hand uniforms anf Helping hands (PTA) made it a double event and sold second hand uniform all going to the Ukraine appeal.

Organisers also created a prayer tree which people could write a prayer or message on a sunflower and hang it on the tree,

Miss J Collins, headteacher at St Robert's, said: "It was great to see everyone wanting to help in anyway they could.

"St Robert's Catholic Primary has lots of children from different countries and especially from Eastern European countries.

"We want to extend our love and support to our families who have relatives in the Ukraine and nearby countries.

""The children have been writing prayers in school and are really keen to help."

One of the parents at St Robert's, Catherine Maguire, said: "Around 40% of the St Roberts community have English as an additional language and a big proportion are Eastern European.

"Helping out was as much about them feeling our support as well as raising £494.98.

"Myself and many of the Polish community, were also involved in helping to sort vast donations from the Sowa Polish shop in Harrogate, and loading them onto a van ready for the Halifax Ukrainian centre, and then onto the Ukraine.