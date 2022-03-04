Mackenzies Farm Shop expands by opening new site in Harrogate
Mackenzies Farm Shop has opened a brand new mini-shop and café in the Harlow Hill area of Harrogate, offering a wide range of delicious products.
The new site, named Mackenzies Delicatessen, will be located in the Cardale One Retail Park, and will be a small-scale version of the original shop and café in Blubberhouses.
The premises will offer a range of ambient, fresh and chilled products, including its very own Yorkshire Smokehouse smoked meats and fish, produced at the original site just a short drive away.
There will also be a café offering handmade artisan sandwiches, pasties, pies, bakery goods and hot drinks all available to eat in or takeaway.
Paul Palmer, owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: “It’s great to be able to open a new site.
"It means that we can offer people in Harrogate a proper taste of Mackenzies.
"We’ll be selling a wide range of our products there, just on a smaller scale, and our café offering means people can grab quality food to go at a reasonable price."
Mackenzies Farm Shop, Café and Smokehouse has for over twenty years provided the surrounding area with high quality local produce.
From their very own smoked meats and pates to their famous giant homemade scones, it is known for being a great destination where local, good quality food and customer service prevail.
For more information about Mackenzies, including their opening times and latest offers, visit https://mackenziesyorkshirefarmshop.co.uk/