Mackenzies Farm Shop expands by opening new site in Harrogate

The new site, named Mackenzies Delicatessen, will be located in the Cardale One Retail Park, and will be a small-scale version of the original shop and café in Blubberhouses.

The premises will offer a range of ambient, fresh and chilled products, including its very own Yorkshire Smokehouse smoked meats and fish, produced at the original site just a short drive away.

There will also be a café offering handmade artisan sandwiches, pasties, pies, bakery goods and hot drinks all available to eat in or takeaway.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackenzies Farm Shop expands with the opening of its Delicatessen and will be located in the Cardale One Retail Park in Harrogate

Paul Palmer, owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: “It’s great to be able to open a new site.

"It means that we can offer people in Harrogate a proper taste of Mackenzies.

"We’ll be selling a wide range of our products there, just on a smaller scale, and our café offering means people can grab quality food to go at a reasonable price."

Mackenzies Farm Shop expands with the opening of its Delicatessen and will be located in the Cardale One Retail Park in Harrogate

Mackenzies Farm Shop, Café and Smokehouse has for over twenty years provided the surrounding area with high quality local produce.

From their very own smoked meats and pates to their famous giant homemade scones, it is known for being a great destination where local, good quality food and customer service prevail.