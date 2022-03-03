CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the vital work carried out by Harrogate and District Community Action

Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) is an independent registered charity which supports communities, charities and volunteers throughout the Harrogate district of North Yorkshire.

The charity team does everything they can to connect, support and encourage the charities and volunteers who make such a positive contribution and to ensure the voluntary sector’s voice is heard by decision makers and funders.

Karen Weaver, Strategic Lead (Community Action) at HADCA, explained: “During the pandemic we stepped up the frequency of our bulletins and prioritised sharing vital information quickly and clearly to our charity members and more widely.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) is an independent registered charity which supports communities, charities and volunteers throughout the Harrogate district

“We continued to bring charity colleagues together online to share successes and challenges, emerging local needs and priorities, and to provide mutual support.”

HADCA provides a hub for local charitable organisations to work and meet at the Community House on East Parade.

Following the first national lockdown, the building was re-opened as soon as possible for charity tenants, enabling them to return and to provide vital community services in a safe environment.

Karen added: “We provide office accommodation for 15 charities and affordable, well-equipped meeting rooms for our community.

Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) is an independent registered charity which supports communities, charities and volunteers throughout the Harrogate district

“Our new video conferencing system was well received by tenants and groups returning to use the meeting rooms, as more people are able to be involved in a way that they are comfortable with.”

Partnership working is vital in addressing community needs and HADCA works with Harrogate Borough Council and the Two Ridings Community Foundation on the development of The Local Fund for the Harrogate district to grow local giving.

In 2021, £84,681 was distributed to help with the running costs of charitable organisations, enabling them to adapt and keep going during some challenging times.

In this partnership, HADCA also supports The Local Lotto for the district which has raised over £160,000 for good causes since it launched back in 2018.

Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) is an independent registered charity which supports communities, charities and volunteers throughout the Harrogate district

Working with North Yorkshire County Council, the charity’s HELP team provided plenty of practical and emotional support throughout the global pandemic.

Frances Elliot, CEO of HADCA, said: “Our team responded to over 8,000 calls requesting support, involving over 400 new volunteers.

“Now our voluntary car driving service is back up and running and the befriending, DIY, gardening and decorating services are as busy as ever, helping people stay safe and well at home.

“The last two years has shown how vital community action is and HADCA has a valuable contribution to make as a locally based support charity who know and understand our communities.

“We encourage generosity, kindness and partnership working so that everyone can feel part of and supported by our community.

“Enabling people to reconnect is our focus now by keeping people aware of what is restarting and helping people to get back out and about in a way that feels comfortable to them following the pandemic.

“We are at the heart of our community as we all navigate the changes and challenges that are ahead.”

However much or little time you have to give, local charities are always keen to hear from anyone who is considering volunteering.

The HADCA website provides a Volunteering Directory which allows those who are looking to lend a helping hand to search for opportunities at over 250 charitable groups.

HADCA could not continue to deliver their services without the generous donations and support from local people and businesses across the Harrogate region.

They are incredibly grateful to everyone that has supported them over the past year and helped to make what they have achieved possible.

You can support HADCA’s work by becoming a member or by simply making a donation by visiting https://bit.ly/3tf7rHo

For more information about Harrogate and District Community Action, visit https://hadca.org.uk/