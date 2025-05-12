Luxury spa at Ripon five-star hotel named double finalist in prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2025

The spa at a luxurious hotel in Ripon has been named a finalist in two categories at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ and ‘Best Spa for Wellness’ categories.

The Good Spa Guide Awards are prestigious annual accolades that celebrate excellence in the UK spa industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by The Good Spa Guide, a trusted authority on spa reviews and recommendations, the awards recognise outstanding spas across various categories, highlighting their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall in Ripon has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ and ‘Best Spa for Wellness’ categories at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025

A spokesperson at Grantley Hall said: “We are pleased to share that our award-winning Three Graces Spa has been named a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.

"We are proud to be finalists in not just one, but two categories.

"We would be incredibly grateful if you could take a moment to vote for us.”

To vote, visit https://goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/good-spa-guide-awards-2025