Luxury spa at Ripon five-star hotel named double finalist in prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2025
The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ and ‘Best Spa for Wellness’ categories.
The Good Spa Guide Awards are prestigious annual accolades that celebrate excellence in the UK spa industry.
Organised by The Good Spa Guide, a trusted authority on spa reviews and recommendations, the awards recognise outstanding spas across various categories, highlighting their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
A spokesperson at Grantley Hall said: “We are pleased to share that our award-winning Three Graces Spa has been named a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.
"We are proud to be finalists in not just one, but two categories.
"We would be incredibly grateful if you could take a moment to vote for us.”
To vote, visit https://goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/good-spa-guide-awards-2025