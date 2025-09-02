Luxury Ripon hotel recognised for sustainability efforts with prestigious EarthCheck Benchmarked Bronze status
EarthCheck’s Benchmarked Bronze status is awarded to organisations that have completed the first phase of EarthCheck’s Certified programme, demonstrating strong governance through policies, data-driven benchmarking, and performance reporting.
Grantley Hall has integrated sustainability into the heart of heritage, starting with its 2019 restoration and ongoing operation of the property and 38 acres of grounds.
From utilising its own ancient borehole water source for drinking, heating and hot water, to maintaining its onsite Kitchen Garden which supplies sustainably grown produce to its restaurants, the five-star hotel continues to innovate its sustainable practices.
On this accolade, Nuno César de Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, said: “Achieving EarthCheck Benchmarked Bronze status is a proud moment for Grantley Hall.
"It reflects our commitment to preserving not only our heritage but also the exceptional environment that we are lucky enough to be surrounded by.
"We continue to fight to reduce our footprint while delivering an outstanding guest experience as we’re inspired to raise the bar in sustainable luxury.”
André Russ, Vice President, Business Development and Sales at EarthCheck, added: “Grantley Hall’s Bronze status is well deserved.
"I’ve visited the property myself and seen how deeply the team has embedded sustainability into everything they do.
"This milestone shows real results, and it sets them up to keep raising the bar as they move forward on their EarthCheck journey.”
With this foundational achievement, Grantley Hall seeks to enhance its environmental policies, deepen its use of data for sustainable operations, and drive further reductions in energy, water, and emissions.
To find out more about Grantley Hall’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/environmental-policy/