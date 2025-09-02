Luxury Ripon hotel recognised for sustainability efforts with prestigious EarthCheck Benchmarked Bronze status

Grantley Hall has achieved EarthCheck Benchmarked Bronze status, marking a significant step forward in its long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable excellence.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EarthCheck’s Benchmarked Bronze status is awarded to organisations that have completed the first phase of EarthCheck’s Certified programme, demonstrating strong governance through policies, data-driven benchmarking, and performance reporting.

Grantley Hall has integrated sustainability into the heart of heritage, starting with its 2019 restoration and ongoing operation of the property and 38 acres of grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From utilising its own ancient borehole water source for drinking, heating and hot water, to maintaining its onsite Kitchen Garden which supplies sustainably grown produce to its restaurants, the five-star hotel continues to innovate its sustainable practices.

Grantley Hall has achieved EarthCheck Benchmarked Bronze status, marking a significant step forward in its long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable excellence

On this accolade, Nuno César de Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, said: “Achieving EarthCheck Benchmarked Bronze status is a proud moment for Grantley Hall.

"It reflects our commitment to preserving not only our heritage but also the exceptional environment that we are lucky enough to be surrounded by.

"We continue to fight to reduce our footprint while delivering an outstanding guest experience as we’re inspired to raise the bar in sustainable luxury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

André Russ, Vice President, Business Development and Sales at EarthCheck, added: “Grantley Hall’s Bronze status is well deserved.

"I’ve visited the property myself and seen how deeply the team has embedded sustainability into everything they do.

"This milestone shows real results, and it sets them up to keep raising the bar as they move forward on their EarthCheck journey.”

With this foundational achievement, Grantley Hall seeks to enhance its environmental policies, deepen its use of data for sustainable operations, and drive further reductions in energy, water, and emissions.

To find out more about Grantley Hall’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/environmental-policy/