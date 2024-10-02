Luxury hotel near Ripon awarded two Michelin Keys as Yorkshire's only entry in prestigious new guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grantley Hall in Ripon has been awarded a two Michelin Keys distinction in the prestigious Michelin Guide’s brand-new hotel’s listing.

Launched earlier this year, the Michelin Keys recognise the world’s most exceptional hotels.

The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection for Great Britain and Ireland includes 14 Three Key hotels, 37 Two Key hotels, and 72 One Key hotels.

Grantley Hall’s recognition underscores its dedication to providing unparalleled service and exceptional guest experience.

The recognition is awarded to hotels that excel in all areas of excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character and a significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting; creating a portfolio of the world’s very best hotels.

Adding to its recent accolade, Grantley Hall has secured 3rd place in the ‘Rest of the UK’ category of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2024.

This recognition is particularly meaningful as it is voted for by the readers themselves.

The hotel has shown remarkable progress in these prestigious awards, climbing from 26th place in 2022 to 7th in 2023, and now reaching the top three in 2024.

Nuno César de Sá, General Manager at Grantley Hall, said: “To be awarded two Michelin Keys is a huge honour and testament to the tremendous journey Grantley Hall has enjoyed during the five years since its opening.

"This award not only cements Grantley Hall as the leading luxury hotel in the North, but also as a key player in the UK’s wider luxury hospitality arena, which is a highly competitive and fast evolving landscape.

"My team and I are excited to continue to explore new ways to innovate and inspire our guests moving forward.”

Just as the Michelin Stars reward restaurants offering exceptional culinary experiences, the Keys have been designed to highlight hotels that offer extraordinary stay experiences.

The award has quickly become an international benchmark for travellers seeking exceptional hospitality experiences.

Richard Sykes, Managing Director at Grantley Hall, added: “I am immensely proud of our recent achievement in securing two Michelin Keys.

"This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to excellence and we are truly honoured.

“Everything we do is centred around our guests, ensuring that each visit is filled with unforgettable experiences.

"This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication and passion and it strengthens our resolve to continue delivering the very best.

“We look forward to welcoming new guests from far and wide to discover the beauty and charm of Yorkshire.

"As we celebrate five remarkable years since opening our doors, we are excited for the journey ahead and can’t wait to see what the next five years hold in store for us.”

Opening its doors in 2019, after a multi-million-pound four-year restoration project, today Grantley Hall boasts 47 bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, along with three stunning bars and an award-winning spa.

For more information about Grantley Hall, visit https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/