Little Bird Artisan Markets enjoy successful weekend in Harrogate celebrating Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Little Bird Artisan Markets hosted seven markets in five locations over the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend of celebrations, including across three days in the Valley Gardens.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Artisan Markets was thrilled with how the weekend went, especially for their traders.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted with how the Jubilee celebrations have gone throughout the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people took advantage of the weather over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend to visit the Little Bird Artisan Market in Harrogate and Knaresborough

“We have delivered seven events over four days including in Knaresborough, Richmond, Tadcaster, Easingwold and of course Harrogate for three days.

“I have lost count of the amount of traders who have said that they have had their best trading day ever.

“This weekend was just what the country needed and especially artisan traders.

“It was so wonderful to be part of so many events, working alongside local councils and seeing communities get together and celebrate.

“As we have our regular artisan market on the first Sunday of the month in the Valley Gardens, it was great to see so many of our regular customers returning.

“Thank you to everyone who visited our markets and shopped small throughout the weekend.”

Following their mammoth weekend of Jubilee Markets, traders and staff have enjoyed a few days rest and restocked their stalls, ready for the return of their monthly markets in Wetherby and Easingwold this weekend.

Some of the traders attending this weekend include Spruce York with their handmade wooden gifts, homeware and ceramics, Cookie Dough 2 Go if you are looking for a sweet treat, Oscar and Clarke who have a wide range of items to fragrance your home and much more.