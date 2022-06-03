Is Harrogate enjoying best time since the Tour de France thanks to Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Less than two days into the four-day tribute to the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne and Harrogate bars, cafes, restaurants and shops are reporting good footfall and a great vibe.

Cold Bath Brewing Co, which is located on Kings Road, says the atmosphere in town has helped bring a boost trade.

General manager Rory Gilbert outside Barcuterie, the new offshoot of Cold Bath Brewing Co in Harrogate.

General manager Rory Gilbert the range of festivities and events in Harrogate during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was giving the town's hospitality businesses a royal tonic.

"Harrogate is off to a flier with this great weather," said Mr Gilbert. "I think people are keen to take advantage of a bank holiday starting on a Thursday.

"The spirit is certainly there for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the town is doing a lot for the occasion right across the weekend.

"We've experienced a great atmosphere and vibe so far."

Located opposite Harrogate Convention Centre, Cold Bath Brewing Co is positive about the future despite the nation's growing economic problems.

In a show of faith in its own future and Harrogate's, the independent bar which has its own craft micro-brewery, recently opened its latest venture next door - Barcuterie.

Mr Gilbert s said he had been delighted with the public response to Barcuterie's offer of charcuterie and cheese, craft beer, fine wine and cocktail.

"Having just launched Barcuterie, which includes our live events space upstairs, we're really looking forward to expanding at Cold Bath Brewing Co.

"We've also just taken a pitch at the forthcoming Great Yorkshire Show.

"We are certainly looking to hit the rest of the year running."

Meanwhile, at a packed Prego Cafe Bar in the Montpellier Quarter, owner Bryn Lachwatsky said business was as good as when the Tour de France came to Harrogate.

"We've been really busy. Everybody's upbeat," said Mr Lachwatsky.

"I decided to open yesterday (Thursday) when some didn't.

"We've had a tough two years because of Covid but you can't just sit back.

"We are as busy now as during the Tour de France weekend or when there used to be the Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill."

Mr Lachwatsky moved to 18 Montpellier Parade from John Street in 2014 in the summer when, famously, the opening stage of the world's greatest cycling event came to Harrogate for the first and, so far, only time.

A fully licensed cafe which makes fresh food everyday with take out and eat in facilities, Prego faces the Stray at the bottom of Montpellier in an area full of customers when the Harrogate Advertiser visited.

Mr Lachwatsky observed that the healthy footfall seemed not to be the result of drinkers but of families and visitors venturing into town to enjoy the Platinum Jubilee festivities over the extended bank holiday weekend.

"The weather has helped but the town has been putting on a good mix of events for the Jubilee on West Park and at Valley Gardens," said Mr Lachwatsky.

"We're seeing a lot of traffic down this end of town.

"There's a lot of families round and about and a lot of visitors.

"It's not being driven by drinkers."