Oddsocks are back in Harrogate – this time with Hamlet The Comedy

Oddsocks – the ever-popular travelling troubadours - will be performing in Harrogate again this summer.

Oddsocks – the ever-popular travelling troubadours - will be performing the playwright’s famous tragedy at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens with a comic twist, featuring two hours of jokes, audience participation, music and bags of memorable moments.

Hamlet The Comedy is one of the many highlights of this year’s Harrogate International Festivals Summer Programme, and is being staged in the grounds of RHS Harlow Carr on the nights of Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching on Tuesday, June 28, the Summer Programme comprises of Harrogate Music Festival, Spiegeltent, Berwins Salon North, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, and ends on Saturday, July 30, with Carnival.

Hamlet The Comedy finds the eponymous royal student returning home for the summer holidays to find something rotten in the state of Denmark, and it’s more than just the bag of dirty washing!

Mum’s married Uncle Claudius and Dad’s dishing the dirt from his grave – it’s enough to make a teenager mad! Things will never be the same again in the Hamlet household...

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “For those who have never been to an Oddsocks performance, you really don’t know what you are missing!

“This is Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before. Their spin on the Bard’s works is simply brilliant, and audiences of all ages just love it.

“Oddsocks devotees know the drill, but for first timers please dress appropriately for the British weather including something warm to wear. And to make it an evening to remember, rugs, folding chairs and a picnic come highly recommended.”

Tickets, priced at Adults £22, U18 £15, U7 £7, Family Ticket £67 (2 adults and 2 children), are available from the Festivals online box office, https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/