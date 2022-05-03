Holiday company Haven announces up to 40 lifeguard job opportunities at Yorkshire parks

Leading UK holiday company Haven has announced it has up to 40 lifeguard job openings across its Yorkshire parks

Haven welcomes both experienced and non-experienced lifeguards to help create memories for its guests and will provide team members with full training leading to recognised qualifications with the chance to be part of a fantastic work culture.

Both full and part time vacancies are available across indoor and outdoor pools, with flexible hours and start dates on offer. The minimum age for application is sixteen and all successful team members will receive Haven uniform and company benefits including discounted meals at on park restaurants.

Kelly Newland, General Manager at Haven’s Thornwick Bay said “If you’re passionate about helping people have great holidays and make brilliant memories then we would love to hear from you. We’re looking for driven individuals who are eager to learn and want to be part of a team environment. We can provide full training and support with flexible hours and welcome beginners and those with experience.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haven is proud to offer job opportunities that embrace being part of one great team and encourage those thinking of a budding career in lifeguarding to apply.