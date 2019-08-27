High street chain issues statement on Harrogate store closure

A high street favourite will soon be closing its doors in Harrogate.

Pedestrian dies after bike collision near Harrogate

Cath Kidston on James Street will be shutting up shop at the end of this week, citing a review of its store estate as driving the decision.

Commenting on the reasons for the closure, a Cath Kidston spokesperson said: “We continue to invest in our stores as an important channel where the brand truly comes to life. However, like all good retailers, we are constantly reviewing our store estate across the UK to ensure that we are in the right locations in the right towns and cities.

Growing concerns for welfare of missing Harrogate woman - can you help?

“As a brand, Cath Kidston rapidly expanded 10 years ago and many of the leases for these stores are coming up for renewal. This provides an opportunity to relocate stores or add new branches in order to best serve our customers.

“We have enjoyed our time in Harrogate, and thank our teams and customers in the community for their years of support for the Cath Kidston brand.”

Police chase in Harrogate as driver mounts pavement and crashes into cars

The store will be open until Sunday, September 1.