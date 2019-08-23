Police chase in Harrogate as driver mounts pavement and crashes into cars

Police investigating the theft of a Ford Transit van that was driven erratically are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage of the incident.

The driver failed to stop and there was a police chase that lasted several miles, starting in Forest Lane in Harrogate and ending in Long Marston.

The vehicle also passed along the A661 and A658 before going through the villages of Little Ribston, Cowthorpe and Tockwith.

Police believe the driver mounted the pavement and collided with a number of vehicles along the way. It happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Officers laid a ‘stinger’ device on roads in Long Marston, but the suspect abandoned the vehicle. He made off on foot and was chased and detained by police.

A Gateshead man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and motoring offences. He was taken into custody and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out

Traffic officers who are dealing with the investigation say footage supplied by the public could help their enquiries.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Will Lane quoting incident number 12190153888.

You can also email will.lane@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.