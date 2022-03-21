Do you recognise this man? CCTV appeal to help identify suspect using stolen bank cards in Harrogate

The theft of the purse occurred at an equestrian event at North Rigton, Rudding Lane, between 11am and 1.30pm on Sunday, February 6.

It is believed the suspect took the purse from an unoccupied horsebox.

Police enquires have uncovered CCTV footage of the cards being used at cash machines in Wetherby between 1.50pm and 2.15pm the same day, namely at the Halifax Bank in the Market Place and Sainsbury’s on Crossley Street.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to identify a suspect who is alleged to have withdrawn hundreds of pounds using stolen bank cards

If you can help identify the man in the CCTV images, North Yorkshire Police are urging you to call them on 101, select option two, and ask for Colin Baker or email [email protected]

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12220021901 when providing details.