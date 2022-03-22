Harrogate marketing agency celebrates 20th anniversary

Extreme was set up by Directors Antony Prince and Mark Gledhill in 2002, predominantly focused on brochure websites and small search engine optimisations projects, before demand increased and the pair hired a range of experts to handle requests for both marketing and development.

As part of its 2022 strategy to celebrate two decades in all things digital, the team is pushing out its brand services as businesses seek to stand out in a post-pandemic world, and is working on a top-secret project to develop, brand and market its own product to act as a living case study and testament to its capabilities.

This is set to launch later in the year.

Harrogate-based digital marketing agency Extreme is celebrating its 20th anniversary

Antony Prince, Managing Director at Extreme, said: “20 years in a fast-paced and sometimes fickle industry is something we’re very proud of.

"We’ve built a fantastic reputation for our creative and technical capabilities and we’ve worked with some amazing brands.

“We’re incredibly excited to see in this milestone with a product of our own and we can’t wait to share that with clients old and new, as without them, there would be no Extreme.”

The multi-award-winning team has been in Harrogate’s Windsor House since 2014 and has worked with a range of B2B and B2C local, national and international brands including Severfield plc, Nisa, Lovat Parks, Black Sheep Brewery, Glorious!, Kura Organics and many more.