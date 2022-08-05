Harrogate Town football stars cut the ribbon at Aon’s new office

Aon, which provides its Yorkshire-based clients, from SMEs to large corporates, with a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, sponsors Harrogate Town AFC’s successful men’s and ladies’ teams and thought it would be fitting for Burrell, Wilson and Mattock to officially open its new Harrogate office.

Vice-captain Burrell has made over 250 appearances for Harrogate Town and played a key part in the club's promotion to the football league.

As Harrogate Town AFC’s girls development officer, Wilson is responsible for supporting growth within the Girls Player Development Centre (PDC), engaging with local schools and junior football clubs and implementing a games development programme for all age groups.

Harrogate Town footballers have cut the ribbon at the official opening Aon's new premises

Former England Under 21 defender Joe Mattock is Harrogate Town’s latest signing, joining the club in June 2022.

James Fell, head of office for Aon Leeds Tingley and Harrogate, said: “We’re honored that Warren, Becky and Joe took time out of their busy schedules to officially open our new Harrogate office.

"Aon is committed to making a positive social impact in the community, which is why we have invested and supported Harrogate Town.

“The new premises means Aon employees can work both at home and when they need to, in the office, as part of Aon’s SMART working culture, and cements our position in Harrogate's thriving business community.”

Aon employs more than 115 insurance and risk management specialists across its Yorkshire offices providing clients, from SMEs to large corporates, with general risk and insurance, risk management and consultancy, employee health and benefits, credit insurance, cyber risk consultancy, and mergers, acquisitions and transaction services.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Aon renewed its sponsorship of Harrogate Town AFC which supports the club's education provision, player development centre and Football Academy.