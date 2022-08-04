Harrogate youngsters could win the chance to train with England football stars

Hot off the heels of the England Women’s recent tournament win and with the men’s squad gearing up for the winter World Cup, football has never been more exciting in this country.

As part of M&S Food’s Eat Well partnership with the English Football Association it’s launching a game changing competition for youth football teams to win a training masterclass with England players.

Know a child who fancies their chances of becoming a future Lioness? Or a local grassroots or school football team that needs a bit of help with their freekick set pieces?

Youngsters in Harrogate can win a once in a lifetime prize to train with local hero Rachel Daly and the rest of the Lionesses following their historic EURO 2022 win

Then help them be in with a chance to win this fantastic prize by picking up delicious and nutritious Eat Well products in M&S Foodhalls across the nation.

Every product that has the Eat Well health seal of approval is an entry into the competition and all people have to do when paying is ensure that their SPARKS card is scanned to go into the draw.

England legend Ian Wright said: “M&S Food have outdone themselves with this competition – what an opportunity for young footballers to train with their heroes.

"It’s a genuine money can’t buy experience.

"It’s really easy to enter, for every Eat Well product you buy, this equals one entry to the competition.

"So, the healthier you eat the more chance you have to win, plus you have the chance to win loads of other great prizes including great tasting Eat Well products across a wide range of items.”

The competition is open from August 1 to September 27 across all stores.

As well as the training, there are thousands of other prizes up for grabs including match tickets, kits, equipment, signed merchandise and Eat Well products.